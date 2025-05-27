Maharashtra BJP MLA Chavan felicitated on appointment as labour union president

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP vice-president and MLA Ravindra Chavan on Tuesday assured to resolve issues faced by workers and employees, remarks coming after he was appointed president of a leading trade union.

He was felicitated on his appointment as president of the All India Workers and Employees Union (AIWEU).

The felicitation ceremony was held at the Maharashtra BJP office in Mumbai, where around 1,500 workers from various political affiliations and unions joined the saffron party, which heads the three-party Mahayuti government in the state.

Among the new entrants were leaders and members from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) besides trade unions, including those representing employees from IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India.

Addressing the gathering, Chavan assured workers that their concerns and demands would be earnestly taken up with the government.

"Workers have always placed their trust in their leaders. Today, I have been entrusted with this responsibility (AIWEU president) because of your faith in me. I may not be able to do everything, but I assure you that no harm will come to any worker under my watch," the former state minister maintained.

He said the BJP's ideology is rooted in reaching the last person in society.

"I have worked at the grassroots as an ordinary BJP worker. From that experience, I learned that labour demands are simple, yet they often go unheard because their leaders lack the will to solve them. But the BJP is different its ideology is rooted in reaching the last person in society," Chavan noted.

He urged workers not to fall prey to false promises.

"Just trust us. Do not be lured by any temptations. There is a BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a Mahayuti government in Maharashtra under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. We are here to resolve your issues. I extend a hand of support, not betrayal," he stated.

Reinforcing his commitment to workers' welfare, Chavan said, "Your issues are now my issues. As long as our governments are in power, no legitimate worker demand will be neglected. If you, the workers, decide to act, those who harmed you will soon face consequences." PTI ND RSY