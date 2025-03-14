Maharashtra BJP MLA’s close aide Bhosale brought to Beed from UP; sent to 7-day police custody

Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Satish Bhosale alias Khokya, a close aide of Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was brought to Beed on Friday morning after his arrest in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and has been sent to police custody for seven days, officials said.

A team of Beed police that took Bhosale’s custody in Uttar Pradesh arrived at the Chhatrapati Sambajinagar airport early in the morning, an official said.

Bhosale was then taken to Beed by road, he said.

He will be produced before the Shirur court after his medical examination and was remanded in police custody for seven days, the official said.

Beed police have booked Bhosale in three cases, including an attempt to murder case, he said.

The authorities on Thursday razed his residence in Shirur, which they said was built illegally on land belonging to the forest department.

Bhosale's relatives have claimed that some unidentified persons attacked them and set fire to the structure after the demolition.

Besides criminal cases, Bhosale faces a case registered under the Forest Act.