Maharashtra BJP MLA Prashant Bamb's dance moves go viral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A video showing BJP MLA Prashant Bamb from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district dancing on megastar Amitabh Bachchan's hit song "Khaike paan Banaras wala" has gone viral on social media.

While some netizens praised the legislator for his dance moves, several others criticised him saying that while farmers in parts of Marathwada region were reeling under crop losses, he was dancing.

Bamb represents the Gangapur assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He won the seat for the second time in the 2019 assembly elections.

He performed the dance during a programme organised on Thursday night.

When contacted, Bamb told PTI, "An entertainment programme is organised every year for my party workers. During this year's event held at Mhaismal, a famous tourist destination, I danced to the 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' song. Before that, I also sang a Lavani, which is a part of Maharashtra's culture. I don't see anything wrong in it."