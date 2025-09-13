Maharashtra BJP stages protests condemning PM Modi's AI video

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP on Saturday staged demonstrations in Mumbai and Nashik to protest against an AI-generated purported video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother shared by the Congress on social media.

The ruling party has alleged that the AI-generated video, circulated by the Bihar unit of the Congress on X, was an insult to all mothers in the country.

Talking to reporters during the protest here, BJP MLC Chitra Wagh said, "This is not just an insult to the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but an affront to all mothers in the country. It seems Rahul Gandhi has not been taught about decency and behaviour." Wagh claimed that the Congress appears to have conceded defeat in Bihar even before the polls, and instead of speaking about its manifesto and promises for the state, it had resorted to making personal attacks on the Prime Minister.

It is "highly condemnable" that the opposition party dragged Modi's late mother into an artificial intelligence-generated video clip, she alleged.

A similar protest was held in Nashik, where local BJP MLA Devayani Farande led the agitators.

She said the video reflected the "mentality" of the Congress and its leadership.

"It is disgusting that the party has stooped so low to target the Prime Minister. This only shows that Congress has no agenda and is making allegations on a personal level against PM Modi," Farande alleged.

The AI-generated purported video of Modi's late mother was shared by the Bihar Congress unit on its X handle on September 10, in which "the PM is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his politics in poll-bound Bihar." The Congress has maintained that no disrespect has been shown towards the prime minister or his mother. PTI ND ARU