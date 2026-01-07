Maharashtra: BJP tie-up with Cong and AIMIM in 2 local bodies causes flutter; Cong suspends 12 councillors

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The local unit of the BJP in two Maharashtra municipal councils, in a surprise move, forged a post-poll alliance with arch rivals Congress and AIMIM, drawing the ire of the state leadership of the ruling as well as opposition parties.

Tie-ups with the Congress in Ambernath (Thane district) and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party in Akot (Akola district) led to BJP leaders being elected as presidents.

Left red-faced with the awkward arrangement, the Congress, on Wednesday, suspended 12 newly-elected councillors in the Ambernath Municipal Council, along with its block president.

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan has issued a show-cause notice to its Akot MLA, Prakash Bharsakhale, slamming him for "undermining the ideology and bringing disrepute to the party'.

"In the Akot Municipal Council elections 2025, you formed an alliance with AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council, undermining the ideology and policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Moreover, while doing so, you did not take anyone into confidence, and through this act, you have brought disrepute to the party.

"You are directed to immediately submit an explanation as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you," the notice said.

Frowning upon the alliances between ideological rivals, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said such arrangements were not approved by the BJP leadership and violated discipline.

Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena called the development a betrayal of "coalition dharma" as the arrangement in Ambernath was aimed at keeping the Eknath Shinde-led party from holding reins of the local body.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) said the arrangements reflect the BJP's double standards and its readiness to do anything to grab power.

Following the local polls held on December 20, the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to form the Ambernath Municipal Council leadership. The Aghadi also includes Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The AVA secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member local body. In recent elections, Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.

With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength has risen to 32 councillors, crossing the majority mark of 30.

BJP councillor Tejashree Karanjule Patil was elected the council president, defeating Sena's Manisha Walekar, and took the oath on Wednesday.

However, the decision taken at the local level did not go down well with the state leadership of any of the parties involved.

The Congress suspended 12 newly-elected councillors in Ambernath, along with its block president Pradip Patil, saying the decision to align with the BJP in the local body was taken without informing the party's state leadership.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "There is no formal alliance between Congress and BJP, but the front was formed without permission." Talking to a news channel, CM Fadnavis said such alliances would not be acceptable under any circumstances, and action would be taken against the local leaders.

"I am making it very clear that any alliance with the Congress or AIMIM will not be accepted. If any local leader has taken such a decision on their own, it is wrong in terms of discipline, and action will be taken," he said, adding that instructions had already been issued to scrap such alliances.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, "What happened in Akot and Ambernath shows frivolous behaviour of the BJP. The party can forge an alliance with anyone to grab power." BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena are partners in the ruling Mahayuti.

The Shiv Sena termed the alliance "unethical and opportunistic".

Sena MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar called it a betrayal of "coalition dharma" and contrary to the BJP's national slogan of a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

BJP councillor Abhijit Karanjule Patil, appointed the group leader, told the media that the alliance was formed to free Ambernath from "corruption and intimidation".

Eknath Shinde's son and Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "It is inappropriate to join hands with political parties against whom we contest elections. If some people are doing it only to grab power, then seniors should look into it." "It is selfish to join hands with people against whom Eknath Shinde rebelled. Some people should understand that power is not everything," he told reporters.

In Akot, the BJP formed the 'Akot Vikas Manch' with the AIMIM, besides support from the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena, NCP, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Bachchu Kadu's Prahar Janshakti Party.

The BJP won 11 seats in the 35-member council, with 2 seats pending election, and the AIMIM secured 2 seats. With the support of other parties, the alliance's strength stands at 25.

BJP's Maya Dhule was elected as Akot municipal council president, defeating AIMIM's Firozabi Sikandar Rana. BJP's Ravi Thakur was appointed group leader. The Congress, with six seats, and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, with two, remained in the Opposition.

BJP's Akola MP Anup Dhotre claimed four AIMIM council members left their party and joined hands with the saffron outfit.

AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, "Our political stance is against the BJP".

AIMIM leader and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, "Our political stance is against the BJP".

Owaisi has made it clear that his party will not have a truck with the BJP, he said.