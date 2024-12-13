Maharashtra BJP to hold conclave on January 12 in Shirdi; Shah, Nadda to attend

Mumbai: After leading the ruling front to a massive poll win, the BJP in Maharashtra will hold a state-level convention in temple town of Shirdi on January 12 and among the agendas will be launching an outreach programme targeting the youth.

Advertisment

The day-long meet in Shirdi, around 240km from Mumbai in Ahilyanagar district, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda besides more than 10,000 office-bearers and workers, said a party statement issued here on Friday.

Taking inspiration from the ideology of Swami Vivekanand, a new campaign will be launched at the conclave targeting the youth, said the statement.

The National Youth Day is observed on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

Advertisment

Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath for a third term on December 5 after the ruling Mahayuti stormed back to power with an overwhelming majority, will be felicitated on the occasion, it said.

The BJP-led alliance, which also includes the Shiv Sena and NCP, won 230 of the 288 seats in the November assembly polls.