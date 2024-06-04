Maharashtra: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar trails in Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat

Chandrapur, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat, Sudhir Mungantiwar, is trailing by 9,489 votes after the first round of counting, an official said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra forest minister has bagged 17,559 so far, while the Congress's Pratibha Dhanorkar has secured 27,048 votes.

In the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, the BJP's Navneet Rana has got 17,795 votes, and the Congress's Balwant Wankhede is leading with 20,690 votes after the first round of counting, the official said. PTI CLS ARU