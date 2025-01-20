Maharashtra board withdraws caste category mention from exam tickets amid row

Pune, Jan 20 (PTI)The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has withdrawn the 'caste category' section from class 10 and 12 hall tickets after facing a backlash from various sections.

A row erupted after the MSBSHSE introduced a "Caste Category" section on the hall tickets for students appearing for the upcoming board examinations.

Amid criticism from students, educational experts and other experts, the Board has issued a circular rescinding its initial decision.

"After considering the public sentiments, the Board has decided to withdraw the caste category section from the hall tickets for HSC examinations. The new hall tickets will be issued from January 23. This decision is also applicable for SSC examinations and the new hall tickets for class 10 students will be issued from January 20 (Monday)," the board stated on Saturday night.

The MSBSHSE had argued that the new column was added on the exam tickets "to ensure accurate entry of the students' caste category in the general register of their respective colleges and schools." The revised Maharashtra board exam hall tickets will become available on official websites. PTI COR NSK