Maharashtra: bonded labourers from UP rescued in Dharashiv

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) As many as 19 bonded labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were allegedly being forced to work in sugarcane fields have been rescued along with 15 children in central Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, police said on Saturday.

The action was taken on Friday on the state labour department's complaint, said a police official.

The workers, 11 men and eight women besides children, hailing from Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, had been held at Kothavale Pimpalgaon village in Vashi tehsil for 45 days, he said.

Lalitpur district collector had written to his counterpart in Dharashiv about their plight, said the official.

A First Information Report was registered under the Bonded Labour System (Prevention) Act against two contractors who had brought them to Maharashtra, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

As per the complaint, the workers came to Maharashtra of their own will, but they were not paid proper wages, and when they wanted to leave, they were not allowed to do so.

Further probe was on, the official said.