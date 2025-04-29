Maharashtra brings new crop insurance scheme, farmers to pay 1.5-2 pc amount as premium

Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a new crop insurance scheme under which farmers will have to pay a premium ranging from 1.5 to 2 per cent of the insured amount, as against the earlier scheme where they had to pay only Rs 1.

Farmers will pay 2 per cent of the insured sum for Kharif crops, 1.5 per cent for Rabi and 5 per cent for cash crops, officials said.

In 2023, the government came out with a `one rupee crop insurance scheme' under which a farmer was required to pay only Rs 1 as his or her share of premium while the rest was paid by the state government .

But there were complaints regarding this scheme, an official statement said, without specifying what went wrong.

Notably, several cases where insurance was claimed even without planting a crop had come to light.

The BJP-led government is already facing a heavy financial burden on account of schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana under which eligible women are paid Rs 1,500 per month. PTI PR KRK