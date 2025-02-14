Maharashtra: Brother, uncle held for raping Palghar teen, forcing her to undergo abortion

Palghar, Feb 14 (PTI) A teenage girl from Maharashtra’s Palghar district was allegedly repeatedly raped by her brother and uncle, who also forced her to undergo an abortion, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a complaint by the 16-year-old girl, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police on Thursday arrested her 18-year-old brother and uncle, whose age was not given.

In her complaint, the girl said she was sexually assaulted multiple times by her sibling and uncle between October and December last year. When she became pregnant, the uncle took the teenager to a medical facility at Grant Road in Mumbai for an abortion.

The accused have been booked for rape, causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added. PTI COR NR