Maharashtra Budget session: Panel to probe alleged housing fraud in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A committee with an official of the Additional Chief Secretary rank from the Urban Development Department will probe the alleged housing fraud in Navi Mumbai, minister Uday Samant announced in the legislative council on Wednesday.

The inquiry will examine claims of bypassing norms to construct affordable houses, he said.

The Industries Minister has been authorised to respond to questions and calling attention motions in the state legislature's Budget session on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

Samant said action will be taken against CIDCO officials who granted building permission to a housing scheme in Nerul.

He stated that the authority to issue such permissions rests with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Samant was responding to NCP (SP) MLC Shashikant Shinde, who raised the issue of a dispute between CIDCO and the NMMC over building approvals in Nerul.

Shinde had flagged alleged irregularities in the grant of permissions for a housing project, alleging that certain builders in Navi Mumbai bypassed the mandatory 20 per cent reservation for affordable housing in residential complexes.

He had claimed that the reserved area was instead used to build flats for commercial sale at higher prices. Shinde also alleged that developers across Navi Mumbai failed to construct more than 2,000 homes meant for affordable housing. PTI PR NSK