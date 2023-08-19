Maharashtra: Burglars break open ATM, return empty-handed as no cash found

Palghar, Aug 19 (PTI) Some burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a nationalised bank near Palghar town of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, but had to return empty-handed as there was no cash inside, police said.

The incident occurred at Maswan village in Palghar taluka, they said.

"Some miscreants stormed into an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank around 2 am. They not only broke open the ATM box, but also damaged the CCTV camera installed inside the room," an official of Manor police station said.

"However, they could not take anything from the ATM as there was no cash kept inside it as the machine was undergoing some repair work," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be identified, he added. PTI COR NP