Maharashtra: Burglary accused absconding for 31 years held in Latur

Latur, Nov 19 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Latur city have arrested a 55-year-old man, who was on the run for over 31 years after allegedly committing a burglary, officials have said.

Deepak Nivrutti Kamble is among the three accused who allegedly broke into the house of complainant Dattu Babu Navghan, a resident of Zinnat Society, in February 1994 and stole Rs 11,000 cash, 24 sarees and many household items.

Since the registration of the case, key accused Kamble had vanished, an official said on Tuesday.

Recently, police received information that Kamble, a resident of Vilasnagar, had quietly returned and was staying in the same locality. After verifying the details, they arrested him on Monday, he said.

A local court has remanded Kamble in judicial custody, the official added. PTI COR NR