Maharashtra cabinet announces new housing policy with focus on low-income groups

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday announced a new housing policy, which includes a comprehensive programme ranging from slum rehabilitation to redevelopment, with an investment of Rs 70,000 crore.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the policy focuses on housing for the common man with the motto "My Home — My Right".

He said the policy prioritises low-income groups, senior citizens, women, industrial workers and students.

The chief minister said affordable and inclusive housing for working women, senior citizens and students have been considered, and issues of rental housing and creating land banks have been addressed.

''All stakeholders and schemes will be brought on a single portal, 'Maha Awaas'. Government land will be mapped and made available for housing. Sustainability will be an important factor in housing and will be brought in with modern technology. After 2007, a comprehensive and dynamic all-inclusive policy has been formulated,'' he said.

He said vertical slums and SRA buildings are being given incentives for rehabilitation.

