Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 346 new posts in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), and the setting up of the Sixth State Finance Commission, among other decisions, officials said.

The decision to expand ANTF aims to enhance enforcement efforts and curb the spread of narcotics.

The government sanctioned the setting up of such an entity on August 31, 2023.

The cabinet's approval includes 310 permanent posts and 36 contractual positions within the task force.

These include roles ranging from senior police officials to clerical staff and scientific assistants. The state government has sanctioned a recurring expenditure of over Rs 19 crore and a one-time expenditure of more than Rs 3 crore for vehicle procurement and other needs, the government stated.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined the importance of acting decisively against drug networks across Maharashtra.

He said strengthening the task force would help law enforcement agencies tackle the growing use of narcotics more effectively.

The council of ministers also sanctioned Rs 1,275 crore to improve the Varkhede Londhe Barrage Medium Project in Jalgaon district.

The project, located on the Girna River, will provide irrigation facilities to 8,290 hectares of land in Chalisgaon and Bhadgaon talukas. The latest approval marks the third administrative sanction for the project, which aims to enhance water availability in the region.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the establishment of the Sixth State Finance Commission, which will give suggestions for financial planning and resource distribution from April 1, 2026, to March 31 2031.

The commission is expected to submit its report by December 31, 2025.

The chief minister has been given the authority to recommend the names of the commission's chairman and members to the governor.

The commission will review the financial status of local self government institutions and suggest measures to improve their economic management, as per an official release.

The cabinet also approved a Rs 1,594 crore solar energy project to enhance the energy efficiency of the Mhaisal Lift Irrigation Scheme in Sangli district.

This project aims to meet the scheme's annual electricity requirement of approximately 39.8 crore units by leveraging solar power.

The Krishna Koyna Lift Irrigation Project, which includes the Mhaisal scheme, is crucial for providing water to drought-prone areas in Sangli and Solapur districts, the statement said.

Under the approved plan, 65 out of the 108 pumps in the Mhaisal scheme will be upgraded to energy-efficient models.

Additionally, an advanced monitoring system and a 200 MW solar power plant will be installed. The generated electricity will be supplied to the Narwad substation through a dedicated transmission line.

The project's financial structure includes a loan of Rs 1,120 crore from Germany's KfW Bank and a state government investment of Rs 474 crore, the statement said.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission and other state agencies will oversee the implementation of the project, which is expected to reduce operational costs and promote the use of green energy in the state's irrigation sector.

The water will benefit 1,08,197 hectares of agricultural land from tehsils like Miraj, Kavathe Mahankal, Tasgaon and Jat in Sangli districts and Sangola and Mangalvedha in Solapur district The cabinet approved the allocation of land to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune to construct a bridge over a nullah on a nominal annual lease of Re 1.

The hospital, run by the Dinanath Mangeshkar Foundation, had requested 795 square metres of land for the bridge to connect its properties in Erandwane and Karvenagar.

The land will be given on a nominal annual lease of Re 1. The foundation will bear the construction costs. The bridge is expected to improve accessibility for patients staff and ambulances.