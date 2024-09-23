Maharashtra cabinet approves inclusion of three Kunbi sub castes in OBC segment

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to include three Kunbi sub castes in the Other Backward Classes segment.

The move comes ahead of assembly polls, likely to be held in November, and amid stirs from the OBCs as well as Marathas over reservation.

The Eknath Shinde also decided to continue a subsidy of Rs seven per liter for cow milk producers in the state.

A total of 24 decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Shinde, an official said.

These include the inclusion of Tilori Kunabi, Tillori Kunabi and Ti-Kunabi sub-castes of the Kunbi community in the OBC bracket, and continuation of Rs 7 per litre subsidy to milk producers, with the new rate coming into effect from October 1. It will put burden of Rs 965.24 crore on the state treasury.

The cabinet also approved changing the names of the existing Industrial Training Institutes across the state.

While most of the names are of social reformers such as Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shahu Maharaj and Annabhau Sathe, the proposal includes the name of the RSS idealogue late Dattopant Thengadi, which will be given the ITI in Arvi in Amravati district.

"The cabinet also approved the proposal to double the current amount given as emolument to sarpanchs and deputy sarpanchs. It also decided to increase the annual amount of Rs 5 crore given to National Law colleges in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts to Rs 7 crore. It approved the establishment of Pune-headquartered Parshuram Economic Development Corporation. It will offer financial aid to support educational and entrepreneurial requirements of underprivileged Brahmin students and youth," the official said.

"Similarly, the cabinet cleared a proposal to set up the Vir Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation for the Rajput community. It will offer financial aid to support the educational and entrepreneurial requirements of underprivileged students and youth from the community. Its headquarters will be in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," he added.

The cabinet approved an expenditure of Rs 14,886 crore for the construction of a 205 km long greenfield expressway connecting Shirur (Pune) with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It requires acquisition of 2,633 hectares of land, the official said. PTI ND BNM