Maharashtra cabinet approves ITI modernisation plan under PM Setu scheme

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the PM SETU scheme to improve skills and generate employment opportunities.

The scheme will be rolled out in ITIs located in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune districts in the first phase, and will be expanded to other districts in the next phase. The programme aims to upgrade training infrastructure and make job placements easier for candidates.

The aim is to reduce the gap between the demand and supply of skilled manpower. The project will follow a hub-and-spoke model and will be implemented in phases from next year, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, launched on October 4, 2025, is aimed at modernising 1,000 government ITIs.

The funding ratio is 50:33:17 per cent contributions from the Centre, the Maharashtra government, and industry, respectively. Each cluster (one hub ITI and four spoke ITIs) will cost about Rs 241 crore over five years.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also decided to use the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform to clear pending payments of contractors, providing relief to micro, small, and medium enterprises linked to the Public Works Department.

The chief minister has directed all departments to adopt the platform and prepare standard operating procedures. E-tendering and e-procurement portals will be subsequently linked to the TReDS platform to allow invoice submission, verification and discounting in one place.

The cabinet approved a stamp duty waiver on the first registration for the sale of enemy properties managed by the Custodian of Enemy Property of India.

There are 428 such properties in Maharashtra. The waiver is expected to reduce the cost for buyers and improve response to auctions, the CMO stated.

In another decision, the government approved the revival of the Jawahar Shetkari Cooperative Spinning Mill in Dhule. An amount of Rs 156.90 crore will be provided through the National Cooperative Development Corporation for modernisation and revival.

The cabinet also okayed the extension of the lease period of the government land allotted for various purposes under existing land revenue laws from 30 years to up to 49 years. The lease can be renewed for another 49 years if all terms and conditions are followed.

This decision will help government departments, corporations and authorities increase revenue and manage land more efficiently. PTI MR NSK