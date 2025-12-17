Maharashtra Cabinet approves key change in 1961 law on Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to promulgate an ordinance to amend a 1961 law to make decision of election officers on nomination papers in Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls as final to ensure polls to these bodies are held on time.

It approved amendment to the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961, a move coming just ahead of elections to these rural local self-government bodies.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved promulgation of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The decision is aimed at ensuring that elections to Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis are conducted on schedule and in a time-bound manner, a statement from the CM office said.

Under the existing provision of Section 14(2) of the Act, candidates could appeal to district courts against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by election officers. However, as several such appeals remained pending for varying periods in different district courts, elections could not be conducted within the stipulated timeframe.

The State Election Commission had proposed deletion of this provision to the government.

Accordingly, the amendment empowers the state government to frame rules for such elections and makes the decision of election officers on acceptance or rejection of nomination papers as final.

As per a Supreme Court directive, polls to 336 Panchayat Samitis and 32 Zilla Parishads spread across Maharashtra are to be held by January 31. PTI MR RSY