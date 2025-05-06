Maharashtra cabinet approves law to establish Nashik Kumbh Mela Authority

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), May 6 (PTI) The state cabinet has approved a law to set up a Kumbh Mela Authority for planning the mega congregation to be organised in Nashik in 2027, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The Kumbh Mela Authority (KMA) will be formed on the lines of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela Authority, which was given planning powers.

"In today's meeting, we approved a law to enable the establishment of the Kumbh Mela Authority for the planning of the Kumbh Mela," Fadnavis said after chairing the state cabinet meeting at Chondi village in Ahilyanagar district. PTI PR NSK