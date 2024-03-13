Maharashtra cabinet approves new Marathi language policy

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a new Marathi language policy, which aims to establish it as a language of knowledge acquisition and employment in the next 25 years.

It also aims to devise steps for the conservation and promotion of various dialects of Marathi using modern technology like ChatGPT.

The cabinet was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The policy aims to promote, preserve, conserve and develop Marathi not only for education, but also for everyday life.

It aims to establish Marathi as a language of knowledge acquisition and employment by making higher education in different streams, including science and technology and medicine, available in Marathi. It also aims to develop Marathi for official purposes that is easily understood by common people.

In the policy, several recommendations have been made related to school education, higher and technical education, computer, law, finance and other branches of education in Marathi. PTI MR NP