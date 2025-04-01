Maharashtra cabinet approves policy for e-bike taxis in urban areas

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the policy for electric-bike taxis for urban areas of the state, which will benefit single passengers travelling up to 15 km.

Talking to reporters, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said e-bikes with a proper partition between front and pillion riders and a roof cover for monsoons will be allowed to ferry people.

Sarnaik made the announcement after a weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Sahaydri guest house.

He said the cabinet had only approved the policy in the meeting, and a revenue model is being finalised and would be announced soon.

Security and affordable tariffs will be the priority, the minister said.

"Children of autorickshaw and taxi drivers affiliated with government-certified corporations and boards can apply for e-bike taxis. They would be given aid of Rs 10,000, and they can raise the remaining funds through loans," he said.

He said the initiative will create more than 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and another 10,000 in the rest of the state.

Sarnaik said, ''This is the first step towards achieving pollution-free Maharashtra. We will decide the tariffs. If a single passenger has to spend Rs 100 for travel, we will work on how it can be done for around Rs 30-40." PTI MR ARU