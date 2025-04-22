Maharashtra cabinet approves Savitribai Phule's memorial at her birthplace in Satara

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to build a memorial of social reformer Savitribai Phule at her birthplace in Satara district, and approved a budget of Rs 142.60 crore for it.

The memorial will come up at Naigaon village in Khandala taluka in Satara.

A women's training centre has also been approved and an amount of Rs 67.17 lakh granted for it.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the announcement of a memorial was made by CM Devendra Fadnavis on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

The women's training centre will help strengthen the efforts for their empowerment of women. A high-powered committee headed by Satara district collector will work on the implementation of the centre's management, administration and training programme, it said.

In another decision, administrative approval of Rs 25,972.69 crore was given for the Gosikhurd irrigation project in Bhandara district. PTI MR NP