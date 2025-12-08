Maharashtra cabinet approves scheme to build motorable farm-to-field roads

Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a scheme to construct all-weather motorable approach roads connecting agricultural fields across rural parts of the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, an official statement said.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Shet-Panand Raste Yojana' allows 100 per cent mechanised construction, replacing earlier limitations under the MGNREGA framework where dependence on manual labour had slowed execution in several regions.

The scheme will ensure all-weather motorable farm-to-field roads in rural Maharashtra, the statement said.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who will head the monitoring committee for the scheme, said farmers have faced persistent challenges with damaged or inaccessible roads during the monsoon, affecting crop sowing, harvesting and transportation.

The scheme provides for 100 per cent use of machinery for speedy and quality construction. There will be no dependence on manual labour availability.

The other highlights include waiver of survey fees, measurement charges and police bandobast expenses and exemption of royalty on soil, sand, murum and stones required for road work, the statement said.

It also mandates tree plantation along both sides of the road and introduces cluster-based tendering in 25-km packages to accelerate implementation.

The scheme will be rolled out across all districts of Maharashtra and monitored by the high-level committee headed by the revenue minister, the statement said. PTI MR GK