Maharashtra cabinet approves setting up of welfare boards for Jains, several other communities

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) In its second cabinet meet within a week, the Maharashtra government on Friday approved a proposal to set up an economic welfare corporation for the state's Jain community.

It was also decided to set up financial development corporations for communities like Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, Lonari, which are part of the OBC segment, while grants of up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to cultural and educational institutions belonging to the Buddhist community.

In the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it was decided to waive non-agricultural tax on residential buildings outside gaothans, buildings for commercial and industrial use etc.

The cabinet also approved a proposal by the tourism department to enhance the jail term and fine amount for those destroying ancient and historical sites.

As per the proposal, the jail term could extend up to two years and the fine would be Rs 1 lakh. At present, the jail term is up to three months, while the fine amount is Rs 5,000. Incidentally, the penalty has not been revised since 1960.

Other decisions include renaming 104 ITIs, increasing the prize money for sportspersons, allotment of a company each of the state disaster response force to Konkan and Pune divisions, which will be stationed at Navi Mumbai and Daund, respectively.

Each company will have four teams, officials said, adding 428 posts have been sanctioned with expenditure estimated to be Rs 37 crore.

A sum of Rs 70 crore has been approved for centres of excellence that will concentrate on post graduate medical education and research.

In the cabinet meeting, it was decided that separate welfare boards will be set up for ground reservoir fishermen and sea fishermen.

The government also revised prize money for sportspersons.

As per the new norms, Olympic and Paralympic gold medallists from the state will get Rs 5 crore, while silver and bronze medallists will get Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively. Trainers will get Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

Those winning gold in the Asian Games will get Rs 1 crore, while the amount will be Rs 75 lakh for silver medallists and Rs 50 lakh for those getting bronze. Trainers will get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.

Teams winning gold in Olympics and Paralympics will get Rs 3.75 crore, while those getting silver and bronze will be rewarded with prize money of Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, respectively.

The cabinet also gave the nod for an integrated data centre park in which investment of Rs 1.60 lakh crore is expected.

The state government has decided to provide viability gap funding for the Solapur-Mumbai air route. The Solapur airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

It was also decided to allocate land in the Wadala salt pan area for educational purposes.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in November in the state. PTI MR BNM