Maharashtra cabinet asks administration to expedite survey of losses due to rains

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday asked the administration to expedite the survey of damage caused by rains which have been lashing many parts of the state for the last three days.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal told PTI that directives have been issued to officials to complete spot inspections at the earliest so that relief can be provided immediately.

`Panchanamas' or spot inspections are going on even as heavy rains continue in several places, he said, speaking after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet also congratulated players from the state for achieving a hat-trick of winning championships in the Khelo India Youth Games.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proposed a resolution to extend congratulations to the athletes and coaches, said a release from his office.

Team Maharashtra won 158 medals -- 58 gold, 47 silver and 53 bronze. It also set nine new records in the 7th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, the statement said.

Among other decisions taken by the cabinet were approval for compensation grants under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to municipal corporations of Ichalkaranji (Rs 657 crore) and Jalna (Rs 392 crore) over a period of five years.

It also gave the nod to exemption of registration fee for partition deeds of agricultural land.

The cabinet approved a revised staffing structure for 1,351 posts in the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) and a revised policy for appointment of part-time directors in upper primary schools under local self-governing bodies.

The Minister for Marketing will serve as ex-officio chairman for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) Project, the cabinet decided.

It also approved a proposal to rename of designations of `agricultural supervisors' and `assistants' as `deputy agricultural officer' and `assistant agricultural officer', respectively.

Approval was also given for the disbursal of arrears as per the 6th Pay Commission to 195 employees of the Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation, Nagpur. PTI MR KRK