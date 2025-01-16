Maharashtra cabinet authorises CM to recommend name for state election commissioner

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday authorised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend the candidate for the state election commissioner’s post, a government release said.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held here.

Earlier, the council of ministers, including the ministers of state, were empowered to recommend the name for the state election commissioner’s position to the chief minister, who would then forward it to the governor.

Most civic bodies in the state are currently under the administration and elections to their Houses are expected to be held in the coming months. The state election commissioner oversees the local body polls.

In another development, the cabinet approved the transfer of land in Pimpalgaon Khur in Kagal tehsil of the Kolhapur district for the establishment of a government homoeopathy college and an affiliated hospital. The land will be provided free of cost to the Department of Medical Education and Pharmaceuticals for this purpose. PTI ND NR