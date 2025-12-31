Maharashtra cabinet clears allotment of MTDC land to temple trust

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved the allotment of more than three acres of land belonging to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) at Chikhaldara in Amravati district to Shri Ambadevi Temple Trust.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The land forms part of around 7.5 acres that had been allotted to the MTDC in 1975 for developing basic tourist infrastructure but has remained unused so far. The Ambadevi Trust, which manages the Devi Point and Virat Devi temples at Chikhaldara, had sought land for development of the religious sites.

As per the decision, the land will be taken back from the MTDC and allotted free of cost to the trust under Occupancy Class-II status. The land can be used only for religious purposes, a statement from the CM office said. PTI MR NP