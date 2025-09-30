Maharashtra cabinet clears comprehensive cancer care policy

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen healthcare in Maharashtra, the state cabinet on Tuesday cleared a comprehensive cancer care policy to provide quality treatment to patients through a three-tier integrated system.

Under the policy, specialised cancer treatment will be made available in 18 hospitals across the state.

A dedicated company — Maharashtra Cancer Care, Research and Education Foundation (MAHACARE Foundation) — will be established with an initial capital of Rs 100 crore, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the cancer care policy will ensure early diagnosis and treatment in all districts of the state.

The cabinet also approved the Maharashtra Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025, to promote investments and multinational collaborations, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Fadnavis said that the country will have 5,000 GCCs in the near future, and the policy has been framed to ensure Maharashtra gets maximum benefits.

The move is expected to generate five lakh high-paid jobs, he said.

Apart from this, the cabinet sanctioned an additional electricity sales tax on industrial, commercial and other categories of consumers to generate funds for solar agricultural pumps under the Pradhan Mantri Kusum (PM-KUSUM) Component-B and other renewable energy schemes.

To improve governance and strategic planning, the government approved the formation of MahaGeotech Corporation, which will utilise geospatial technology for policy planning and decision-making.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a senior-level civil court in Phaltan town of Satara district, along with the creation of necessary posts and budgetary provisions. PTI MR ARU