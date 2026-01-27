Maharashtra cabinet clears PM SETU scheme rollout in ITIs, contractor payment relief

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of the PM SETU scheme in Industrial Training Institutes to improve skill development and employment opportunities for youth.

The scheme will be rolled out in ITIs located in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Pune districts in the first phase, and will be expanded to other districts in the next phase. The programme aims to upgrade training infrastructure and make job placements easier for candidates, according to an official release.

The Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme, launched on October 4, 2025, is aimed at modernising 1,000 government ITIs.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also decided to use the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform to clear pending payments of contractors, providing relief to micro, small, and medium enterprises linked to the Public Works Department.

In another decision, the government approved the revival of the Jawahar Shetkari Cooperative Spinning Mill in Dhule. A proposal for financial support will be forwarded to the National Cooperative Development Corporation.

The cabinet cleared a proposal to extend the lease period of government land allotted for various purposes under existing land revenue laws.

A waiver of stamp duty on the sale and purchase of enemy property under the control of the Centre or the state government was also approved, the statement said. PTI MR NSK