Maharashtra Cabinet clears proposal to remove encroachments at state-protected monuments

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to expand the scope of a government resolution to cover prevention and removal of encroachments at state-protected monuments on lines of similar action taken against illegal structures at forts.

The proposal was cleared at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The scope of an earlier government resolution (GR) dated January 20, related to removal of encroachments at forts, has been expanded to include state-protected monuments under its ambit, a statement from the CM office said.

The Cabinet approved the formation of a state-level committee to remove existing illegal structures from forts and state-protected monuments and to prevent future encroachments.

The panel will be chaired by the cultural affairs minister and include ministers for revenue, rural development, tourism, public works, forests, ports and development, along with senior officials of the departments concerned, said the statement.

The Cabinet also approved inclusion of four invitee members in the committee and four non-official members in district-level committees. These non-official members must be experts on forts and monuments, or individuals or voluntary groups working in the field of heritage conservation, it said.

District collectors will be responsible for removing encroachments in coordination with departments owning the land. Expenditure for this purpose may be met from district planning and development funds, the statement said.

Maharashtra has 390 state-protected monuments. These include Khandeshwari Caves in Thane district, August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, Dharavi Fort and St George Fort, the birthplace of Vasudev Balwant Phadke in Raigad, rock carvings in Ratnagiri, Buddhist caves in Khed, Nimbalkar Gadi in Ahilyanagar, the birthplace of Senapati Bapat, Parshwanath Jain Caves in Nashik, the birthplace of Yashwantrao Chavan in Sangli and the birthplaces of Baji Prabhu and Phulaji Prabhu in Kolhapur.

In addition, the state has 145 state-protected temples. These include Tulja Bhavani Temple and Khandoba Temple in Jejuri, along with several other small and large temples across Maharashtra. PTI MR RSY