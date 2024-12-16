Two-and-a-half years term, performance audit for Maharashtra ministers

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure.

While Fadnavis has not mentioned any timeline, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ministers of his party will get two-and-a-half years and those who perform will progress.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said "non-performers" can be replaced in two-and-a-half-months also.

Fadnavis along with his deputies addressed a press conference on Sunday in Nagpur where 39 legislators of Mahayuti took oath as ministers as part of the cabinet expansion, ahead of the winter session of the state legislature set to begin on Monday.

The BJP secured 19 ministerial berths by virtue of being the largest party among allies. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were allotted 11 and 9 berths, respectively.

While 33 legislators were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six took oath as ministers of state.

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government will focus on the development of Maharashtra.

"We have decided on the portfolio allocation and it will be announced in two to three days. Our administration will focus on swift development," he said.

Fadnavis said he and his deputies have told new ministers that they would be subjected to a performance audit.

"Performance audit of ministers will be done and all three of us have agreed to this," he said.

The CM said the BJP leaders who couldn't find a place in the cabinet may be assigned an organisational role.

Shinde said he had decided at the Shiv Sena party level to give two-and-a-half years to new ministers. "Those who work good will progress," he added.

Fadnavis slammed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for terming the ruling Mahayuti as a "government of EVM".

"Our government came to power because every vote has gone for Maharashtra. My government works by the Constitution and respecting the dignity of the Constitution is our priority," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis announced a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district last week.

"The case has been given to the CID and a special SIT will be set up to investigate it. Culprits will be punished," the CM said.

He also said the recent violence in Parbhani was orchestrated and pointed out that the stone replica of the Constitution was desecrated by a mentally unstable person who has been arrested.

"I have directed the police to take action against those protesters involved in stone pelting in Parbhani," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the MVA targeted the Maharashtra government over farmers’ plight, price rise, jobs and the sarpanch’s murder.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve claimed the government was doing a “drama” by keeping the session only for six days.

Earlier, the Nagpur session used to be held for anywhere between three weeks and one month, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Fadnavis said the Mahayuti government was ready to respond to all issues raised by the opposition provided they do so on the floor of the legislature instead of speaking to media.