Maharashtra cabinet gives nod for creation of 346 new posts in Anti-Narcotic Task Force

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of 346 new posts in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), and the setting up of the Sixth State Finance Commission, among other decisions, officials said.

The Maharashtra government announced the formation of the ANTF in 2023 to combat drug-related crimes, and to increase its capabilities, 346 new posts will be created, they said.

The cabinet has also approved a Rs 1,594-crore solar energy project to improve the energy efficiency of the Mhaisal lift irrigation scheme in Sangli district.

The project will irrigate 1,08,197 hectares of land in drought-prone regions.

Among other decisions, the cabinet also sanctioned the establishment of the Sixth State Finance Commission, which will play a crucial role in financial planning and resource allocation.

According to officials, the state government has decided to provide land to the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for ropeway projects across the state to improve connectivity and boost infrastructure development.

The cabinet has allocated Rs 1,275.78 crore for the Varakhede Londhe (Barrage) medium project in Chalisgaon taluka of Jalgaon district.

This project aims to provide irrigation facilities to 8,290 hectares of land in Chalisgaon and Bhadgaon talukas.

They said land has also been allocated for a bridge over a drainage canal for Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. PTI ND ARU