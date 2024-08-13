Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to double tenure of Nagar Parishad chiefs to 5 years

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to double the tenure of the chief of municipal councils or Nagar Parishads in state from the present two-and-a-half years to five years.

In a meeting held here, the cabinet also sanctioned Rs 149 crore for enhancing the milk business in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state, for which steps like increasing the number of cattle and optimising fodder supply will be taken.

In another decision, retired professors at medical colleges will be roped in based on fixed honorarium instead of contractual arrangements. The honorarium for professors and assistant professors is set at Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh, respectively. Additionally, professors and assistant professors teaching in remote colleges will receive Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.85 lakh honorarium, a statement said.

The teaching and non-teaching staff at three deemed universities - Deccan College, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, and Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth - will receive medical reimbursement benefits from the state government.

While the staff of other government-aided colleges already receive this benefit, it will now be extended to the staff of these three deemed universities, as mentioned in the cabinet note.