Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to set up central park at Mahalaxmi Race Course

Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up a sprawling 120-acre central public park of international standards at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

At a weekly cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here, it was decided that no construction activity will be undertaken at the site of the proposed central park.

Of the 211 acres of the Race Course land, 91 acres will be given to Ms Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on a 30-year lease -- from June 1, 2023 to May 30, 2053 -- with condition to extend it further, as per the cabinet decision.

RWITC hosts races at the horse racing track.

The remaining 120 acres of land will be available for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for building the central park of international standards.

Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said it was disgraceful to see the BJP-Shiv Sena government trying to take over open spaces for their "favourite builders and contractors" like the Race Course and Wellington Club.

"We will restore its natural state when we form a government in the state, and legally punish those who colluded to give away the Race Course for their personal gains," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted.

He added that there should be no theme park at the site, no construction above or below ground and no damage to heritage structures.