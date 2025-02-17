Maharashtra cabinet members, junior ministers get 'Y-plus' cover after security review

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) All Maharashtra cabinet members and ministers of state, barring Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, have been provided "Y-plus" security with escort vehicles after a review of their "threat perception", police officials said on Monday.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar enjoy higher "Z-plus" security cover as per protocols of the state police's Special Protection Unit (SPU).

After formation of the new BJP-led government late last year, the Special Protection Unit (SPU), which falls under the state Intelligence Department, comprehensively reviewed security of prominent political leaders, ministers, and MLAs based on their threat perception, an official said.

As per security requirements and considering the threat perception, 33 cabinet members and six ministers of state (MoS) have been provided Y-plus security, he said.

A Y-plus security detail consists of 11 police personnel along with escort vehicles, the official explained.

There was no change in the level of security cover provided to prominent political leaders like NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, who enjoy 'Z-plus' protection, he said.

Security cover of some political leaders has been downgraded in view of change in the government, informed the official without disclosing their names.

In the changed political scenario, most political leaders do not have the same threat perception as in the past. In view of this, their security cover has been reduced or removed altogether, the official maintained.

In 2022, some of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who crossed over to Shinde's camp were provided enhanced security in view of threat to them. As ministers in the Shinde-led government (June 2022-November 2024), some of them enjoyed 'Y' category security, he said.

Assessing threat perception of prominent political personalities is a routine exercise of the state police and security is provided to them based on intelligence reports, he said.

After the state-wide review of VIP security, the Mumbai police will carry out their own assessment and make necessary changes in security details as per requirements of protectees, the official added. PTI DC RSY