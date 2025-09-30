Maharashtra cabinet okays Global Capability Centre Policy; 4 lakh jobs to be created

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025, aimed at boosting comprehensive development in urban and rural areas through infrastructure creation and administrative efficiency.

The policy is expected to attract an investment of Rs 50,600 crore and generate an additional 4 lakh jobs between 2025 and 2030.

The policy was cleared in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Currently, India has over 1,900 GCCs, providing employment to nearly 19 lakh people. Maharashtra has 400 GCCs offering jobs to about four lakh people. Under the new policy, another 400 GCCs will be established, creating four lakh skilled jobs", according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CMO stated that the policy will help attract high-value global investment, establish world-class economic centres, and develop digital data banks. The expansion will focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Nashik, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

GCCs provide services in digital transformation, innovation, technology, finance, engineering, marketing, research, and development.

The policy also aims to strengthen priority sectors, such as aerospace and defence, agriculture and food processing, gems and jewellery, logistics, metal mining, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, green energy, IT, and automotive, the CMO said.

Incentives include additional land, essential infrastructure funds, reserved plots in industrial estates, uninterrupted water and power supply, flexible working hours, and property tax benefits.

The policy aligns with the "Developed India 2047" vision, targeting a USD 30 trillion economy by promoting high-value knowledge-based investment and research, the CMO added.

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat have already announced separate GCC policies, it said.