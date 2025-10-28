Maharashtra cabinet okays protocol dept expansion with FDI, diaspora, global outreach desks

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the expansion of the protocol department with the creation of three new desks to handle Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), diaspora affairs, and international outreach.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

Following the approval, the designation of secretary and chief protocol officer has been revised to secretary (protocol, FDI, diaspora affairs, and international outreach). A total of 23 new posts have been sanctioned, taking the total staff strength of the department to 62, an official release said.

The expanded division will handle matters related to protocol, foreign investment, relations with high commissions, foreign funding, trade and finance, liaison with overseas Maharashtrians, cultural and academic exchanges, overseas employment, tourism promotion, new technology cooperation, and publicity, it added.