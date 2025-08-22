Maharashtra: cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota reconstituted; Vikhe Patil new head

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has reconstituted a cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community's demand for reservation and its social, educational and economic condition, officials said on Friday.

Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has been appointed as new chairman of the panel, replacing Chandrakant Patil.

Thanking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for entrusting him with the responsibility, Vikhe Patil said the work done so far on the Maratha reservation issue would be taken forward.

The 12-member sub-committee includes ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Dada Bhuse, Uday Samant, Shambhuraj Desai, Ashish Shelar, Shivsangramraje Bhosale, Manikrao Kokate, Makrand Jadhav Patil and Babasaheb Patil besides the secretary of the General Administration Department. The committee has been tasked with coordinating on administrative and legal aspects of the Maratha reservation issue, liaising with advocates representing the state in court cases, and framing procedures for implementing judicial orders.

It has also been asked to hold consultations with Maratha quota protesters, streamline the process of issuing caste certificates, and review the implementation of welfare schemes declared for the community.

Additionally, the panel will monitor the progress of programmes undertaken through SARTHI and the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation for the benefit of the Maratha community, officials said. PTI MR KRK