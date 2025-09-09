Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota seeks report on Satara gazette

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation on Tuesday directed the authorities to submit a report on the Satara Gazette as demanded by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for implementation of quota to the community, a minister said.

The sub-committee's direction came amid a strong opposition from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) organisations to the September 2 Government Resolution (GR) over the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette that is likely to pave the way for the Maratha community members to get Kunbi caste certificates, making them eligible to enjoy the reservation benefit.

At that time, the state government also decided to accept the Satara gazette that mentions Marathas in western Maharashtra as Kunbi-Marathas.

The sub-committee held its meeting on Tuesday, during which a review of the implementation of the decision to issue caste certificates based on the Hyderabad and Satara gazettes was taken. Apart from the committee members, divisional commissioners, district collectors and other officials were present.

The government issued the GR on last Tuesday after the sub-committee succeeded in persuading Jarange to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on its fifth day in Mumbai.

A senior minister, who is a member of the panel, said, "The sub-committee directed the Pune divisional commissioner to submit a report on the Satara gazette of 1818 within three days. Just like the previous GR was issued based on the Hyderabad gazette, the GR on the Satara gazette will be issued based on the report." The committee has been informed that the Satara gazette is a thorough document with the names of families categorised as Kunbis, he said.

"It provides details and mentions the names of families from western Maharashtra only, but it will serve a great purpose for those who have their family roots in this part to obtain a Kunbi certificate," the minister said.

The interested candidates will have to provide documents of lineage that will match with the records of the gazette. It will be helpful for their claims, he added.

The committee was also informed that the government was ensuring an authentic and official translation of the Satara gazette, which is in Modi script. The administration has been asked to ensure careful translation of Modi, Urdu and Farsi scripts in the Satara and Hyderabad gazettes.

The divisional commissioners of the regions concerned have been instructed to make financial allocations for this task on priority, the sub-committee member said.

Sub-committee chairman and minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said the government has also asked the district collectors to initiate training programmes for government officials on the process of giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas.

As per the September 2 GR, a three-member committee will be formed at the village level to scrutinise the evidences produced to confirm the family lineage and issue the Kunbi certificate.

As per the information provided during the meeting, the Beed district collectorate has already begun the process of training and it is also leading in terms of number of Kunbi certificates being given.

"Training is necessary as people will approach the committee seeking Kunbi certificate. We have also directed the district administrations to begin the process as per the September 2 GR," Vikhe-Patil said. PTI ND NP