Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer Nimit Goyal resigns

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Indian Police Service officer Nimit Goyal has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons, a senior police official said here on Thursday.

Goyal, a 2014-batch Maharashtra-cadre officer, is currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) in Nagpur city.

He wanted to work in the private sector and submitted his resignation on July 8. The resignation was forwarded to the Director General of Police and state home department will take decision on it, the official added.