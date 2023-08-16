Maharashtra: Case registered against 20 for cheating investors of Rs 5.5 crore

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra on Wednesday registered a case against 20 people, including a chit fund operator and his agents, for allegedly cheating investors of nearly Rs 5.5 crore, the police said.

Main accused Satish Gawand got in touch with the victims through his agents who promised to double their investment in 40 days, an official said.

The accused cheated eight investors of Rs 5.47 crore between October 2022 and February 2023, the police said.

The station house officer of CBD Belapur police station said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act against 20 accused persons. PTI COR NR