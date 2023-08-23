Maharashtra: Case registered against 51 residents of village in Aurangabad for power theft

Aurangabad, Aug 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against 51 residents of a village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district for alleged electricity theft, an official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said on Wednesday.

An assistant engineer of the MSEDCL had lodged a complaint in this regard at Gangapur police station, he said.

An MSEDCL team visited village Maygaon in Paithan tehsil on July 3 and found several illegal connections, the official said.

A case was registered under section 135 of the Electricity Act (theft of electric lines and materials, an offence which attracts prison term of up to 3 years or fine or both) and further probe was on, he added. PTI AW KRK