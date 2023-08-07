Maharashtra: Ceiling plaster falls in apartment in Thane city; none hurt

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) The plaster from the ceiling of an apartment fell in a building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place in the flat on the fifth floor of the 13-year-old building in Mumbra area in the afternoon, chief of the disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team were pressed into service to clear the debris, he said.

The building is listed as a dangerous structure and is classified under category C2B, which means it requires major structural repairs, he said, adding that the building has 25 flats and all are occupied. PTI COR ARU