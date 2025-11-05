Maharashtra: Central team reviews losses in flood-hit Beed district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) A central government team on Wednesday reviewed the losses in Maharashtra’s Beed district due to floods and excess rainfall in September and October, an official said.

SVSP Sharma, a scientist from Indian Space Research Organisation, and Vishal Pande, an executive engineer in the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, carried out the review, the official said.

The visit began at Limba Rui village in Beed tehsil, where the team observed farmlands washed away, crops destroyed, and wells silted up. In Yevalwadi in Shirur Kasar tehsil, a major bridge and road have been washed away.

In Karegaon, Ghatpimpri and Devlali, the team checked the losses, including widespread soil erosion and crop damage, due to excess rainfall in September, the official said.

The team’s visit was part of a state-wide evaluation of losses suffered during the 2025 Kharif season, marked by heavy rains, flooding, and related natural calamities. The Centre has sent more such review teams to Maharashtra.

According to officials, 7.06 lakh farmers owning 7.13 lakh hectares of farmland have been impacted. Nearly 5 lakh farmers have been given compensation of over Rs 445 crore, they said.

Over 1,000 animals were also killed in the torrential downpours that hit several parts of the state, particularly the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra, in the past two months.

The state government last month announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods during this year’s monsoon.

As per the data, as many as 29 of the total 36 districts and 253 (out of 358) talukas suffered due to heavy rains. PTI AW COR NR