Maharashtra chief minister to attend NITI Aayog meeting

Mumbai, July 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will attend a NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 27.

Shinde's office confirmed on Wednesday that he will participate in the meeting.

The ninth Governing Council meeting of the Aayog will discuss the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' document to make India a developed nation.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all State Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers. Modi is the Chairman of the NITI Aayog.

Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the meeting of chief ministers and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states called by the party leadership in Delhi on July 27-28, sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is likely to be in Delhi on July 28.

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra consists of Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP, and the NCP headed by Pawar. The assembly elections in the state are due in October. PTI MR NSK