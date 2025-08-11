Maharashtra Child Development Project officer ends life over missing last UPSC exam chance

Latur, Aug 11 (PTI) A 36-year-old Child Development Project officer allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Latur for missing his last chance to appear for the Union Public Service Commission exam, police said on Monday.

Ramdas Shrirame, a resident of Mukhed tehsil in Nanded, was found dead on Sunday in a lodge here, an official said.

"Shrirame told his family he was traveling to Amravati for training but arrived here and checked into a lodge. When he did not open the door of his room on Sunday, staff alerted police. When the door was broken down, he was found hanging," the official said.

"A suicide note found in the room stated he was taking this extreme step after losing his last opportunity to appear for the UPSC exam. He also wrote that his death not be reported by media as it would demoralise aspirants preparing for competitive exams," the official added.

Shrirame had cleared the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam and was appointed as a Group 'B' Child Development Project Officer, the official said.

"He had completed four months of training in Nagpur and had recently received his posting order for Amravati. We have registered an accidental death case and further investigation is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM