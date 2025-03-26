Maharashtra CID takes over probe into custodial death of protester in Parbhani district

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Investigation into the custodial death of a Dalit protester in Maharashtra's Parbhani district in December last year has been transferred to the state CID, police officials said on Wednesday.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) unit at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra recently took over the probe into the death of the protester, Somnath Suryavanshi, from the Parbhani police, an official said.

The 35-year-old died at a state-run hospital in Parbhani district on December 15 while in judicial custody, days after he was arrested in connection with violence in the city over the desecration of a glass-encased replica of the Constitution. Police had said Suryavanshi died after taking ill.

However, a magisterial inquiry has concluded that police were responsible for Suryavanshi's death, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission said last week during its hearing into complaints related to the episode.

The CID team handling the case is examining CCTV footage of the day (December 10) when Suryavanashi, a law student, was taking part in a protest against the defilement of the Constitution replica, said the official.

The team is examining evidence collected so far in the case and waiting for final reports related to post-mortem of the body and chemical analysis of viscera (internal organs) to determine the cause and manner of death, he explained.

After receiving the final post-mortem report, a decision on adding new sections in the case will be taken, the official said.

The CID is responsible for investigating and solving complex criminal cases.

In January, the Maharashtra government had set up a one-member committee headed by retired Judge V L Achalia for a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi was arrested along with 50 other protesters in connection with the violence which erupted during the demonstration over the vandalism of the Constitution replica installed at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue near Parbhani railway station.

The Parbhani police had then claimed Suryavanshi, who was sent to prison by a local court, died after suffering a heart attack.

However, provisional post-mortem report had suggested the protester died due to “shock following multiple injuries". PTI DC RSY