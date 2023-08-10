Maharashtra: Civic body to beautify 15 lakes in Thane city

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra will beautify 15 lakes in the city, adjoining Mumbai, an official statement said on Thursday.

The project will cost an estimated Rs 53.36 crore and it will be implemented under the Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-II scheme, said the statement released by TMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

While 25 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the Centre and state government each, the remaining 50 per cent be taken care of by TMC, it said.

AMRUT scheme focuses on financial sustainability, ease of living of citizens and water sector reforms.

Bangar directed TMC officials to complete the project by June 2024, it said, adding that IIT Bombay will conduct a third-party audit of the work done on these lakes in Thane, which is also the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The lakes that will be beautified are Turkepada, Kharigaon, Hariyali, Shivajinagar-Kalwa, Kausa, Kolshet, Dativali, Desai, Bramhala, Ambe-Ghosale, Kachrali, Rayladevi, Kamal, Kidkali and Jogila.

Earlier, a project to beautify lakes and islands in Thane had been undertaken during the tenure of then TMC chief T Chandrashekhar, an immensely popular bureaucrat. PTI COR NR