Maharashtra civic poll result emphatic endorsement of Mahayuti's development agenda: Shinde

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday thanked voters for the Mahayuti's stellar performance in the polls to 29 municipal corporations and said the verdict was an emphatic endorsement of the state government's development agenda.

The Shiv Sena has won 71 seats in Thane, which is higher than the 67 won in the last edition, he told reporters after paying tribute to mentor late Anand Dighe at Anand Ashram here.

"The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance has secured a decisive mandate not only in Thane but also in Mumbai and other civic bodies. The mayor in Mumbai and in municipal corporations across the state will be from the Mahayuti. The election results reflect a pro-Mahayuti atmosphere across Maharashtra," he said.

"Some fought on emotional issues, but the people have given their mandate for development. The work done in the last three-and-a-half years during my tenure as Chief Minister and now under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been appreciated by the people," he asserted.

He said the aim would be to transform Mumbai into a global hub.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and should become a city of international standards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said Mumbai should become a fintech capital and a global financial hub. We are working towards that goal," he said.

Shinde said the Mahayuti's ideology was clear and rooted in Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, adding that Shiv Sena-BJP alliance is not temporary.

"Our ideologies are one, and we will not compromise on them," he said when asked about future alliances and future political equations. PTI COR BNM